Bottas 'believes' he is in F1 title hunt after Austria win

Valtteri Bottas is confident he is in contention for this year's Formula 1 drivers' championship after winning Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix to move to just 35 points off leader Sebastian Vettel.Bottas delivered a controlled display in Spielberg to hold Vettel off in the closing stages and secure his second grand prix victory, his first coming for Mercedes earlier this year in Russia in similar circumstances."I had a bit of a déjà vu in the end with what happened in Russia," Bottas said. "He was catching up. The problem in the last stint, I had a massive blister on the rear left since lap five of that stint, so that made it quite tricky."In the beginning I could control the pace, but in the end the backmarkers made it quite tricky."Really happy, it's only my second win in my career. Thank you guys for the support. Massive thank you to the team for making this possible, so thank you guys."Bottas is now just 15 points shy of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who was seen to be leading Mercedes' championship bid, giving the Finn belief he can get in the mix for the drivers' crown."We're not even in the halfway of the year, so definitely I believe and the team believes," Bottas said."Still a long year ahead. Like I said, we are still developing. I'm just loving every moment and it's going to be good."