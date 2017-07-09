F1 »

Vettel: I needed one more lap for win

9 July 2017
Sebastian Vettel says he needed just one more lap to get past Valtteri Bottas to grab the victory in the Austrian Grand Prix.
Sebastian Vettel says he needed just one more lap to get past Valtteri Bottas to grab the victory in the Austrian Grand Prix and is certain the Finnish driver jumped the start.

The Ferrari driver ultimately finished where he started with second place behind pole-sitter Botttas and had a repeat performance from the Russian Grand Prix where he closed down the Mercedes driver in the final laps only to narrowly miss out on victory by 0.6s.

Vettel says he was confident of getting past Bottas with the boost of DRS if the race was one lap longer after being held up by back-marker Sergio Perez on the penultimate lap to lose vital tenths of a second.

“It was very close and I was told he was in trouble, so I was pushing hard anyway, I felt much happier in the second stint and the second part of the race,” Vettel said. “The first part of the race I was struggling for the feel of the car but as soon as we put on the super-soft tyre the car came alive and I had really good pace and I was catching little by little but he was also struggling.

“In the last laps I had Perez to lap which cost me a bit of time but I think I needed one more lap because Bottas was really struggling to get up the hill. I wanted to win but nevertheless it is a good result.”

Vettel also felt Bottas jumped the start at lights out but after an FIA race steward investigation looking at the video evidence and Mercedes race data Bottas was cleared of a jump start.

“I was pretty sure he jumped it – ask Daniel about it,” Vettel said on the podium.
