Five straight F1 podiums 'awesome' for Ricciardo, sweeter at home

Daniel Ricciardo revelled in his fifth straight Formula 1 podium finish in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix as he hit the rostrum for the first time at Red Bull's home race.Ricciardo battled from fourth on the grid to cross the line third after Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen dropped back, but was subject to a late charge from Lewis Hamilton.Ricciardo was able to hold on and was jubilant over team radio following the race, with his buoyant mood going with him to the podium."It was a fun race, some decisive moments at the start and then defending Lewis on the last couple of laps," Ricciardo said."It got pretty close but I just stuck to my braking points and where I thought the limit was and held off. Five in a row is awesome, but to get it here in Austria."Max [Verstappen] got the home podium last year and I was a bit envious, so it's nice to be up here this year. It's nice to see all the Red Bull and F1 fans here."Ricciardo and Hamilton went side-by-side on the penultimate lap at Turn 4, but the Australian was able to keep his rival back and ensure that his podium streak continued."I think the second-last lap was the tightest. He got the DRS and he got a good exit out of Turn 1 and mine wasn't so good, and he got close," Ricciardo said."But yeah, nice to hold off. I was very pleased to see the chequered flag. I believe it was clean and fair so that was good."