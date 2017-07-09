F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Raikkonen powerless to stop Hamilton despite strategy change

9 July 2017
Kimi Raikkonen reckons he stood no chance of staying ahead of Lewis Hamilton in Austria despite a mid-race strategy change by Ferrari.
Kimi Raikkonen feels he was powerless to stop Formula 1 title fighter Lewis Hamilton from passing him during Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix despite a mid-race strategy change from Ferrari, leaving him fifth at the chequered flag.

Raikkonen started third in Austria before dropping back to P4 off the line, and struggled through the opening stint of the race with the settings on his steering wheel.

After being caught by Hamilton on the super-soft tyre, Raikkonen was kept out by Ferrari when Mercedes pitted the Briton early and tried the undercut.

Raikkonen completed a longer opening stint on the ultra-softs than any of the leaders, but emerged from the pits 10 seconds behind Hamilton in P5, where he would ultimately finish.

When asked if he was surprised to have been kept out so long, Raikkonen said: "Not really. Obviously I think we had pretty OK speed at that point, so I don't think it really changed an awful lot.

"We were planning to come in the next lap after Hamilton stopped, but I think they realised that they might have jumped us already.

"Obviously then you have a decision either to stay out or drop behind him, so that's what we chose to do."

Raikkonen felt he had the pace to match Hamilton and third-place Daniel Ricciardo at one stage, only for the duo to kick on and pull away in the closing stages.

"They had very good speed. I had some issues with the lapped cars and I was catching up with Hamilton but then suddenly they sped up," Raikkonen said.

"We didn't really slow down, they seemed to speed up. Obviously like I said we were too far behind in the first part. We were catching up nicely."


