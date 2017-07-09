F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Bottas explains ‘risky’ start as gamble pays off

9 July 2017
Valtteri Bottas says his race start tactics were within the rules despite 'gambling between reactions and guessing'.
Bottas explains ‘risky’ start as gamble pays off
F1 Austrian GP: Bottas explains ‘risky’ start as gamble pays off
Click here for full Austrian Grand Prix race results

Valtteri Bottas says his race start tactics were within the rules despite 'gambling between reactions and guessing' as it powered him to a second career Formula 1 victory.

The pole-sitter produced a lightning start to the Austrian Grand Prix from the lights out which prompted both Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo to accuse the Mercedes driver of jump starting over the team radio.

After the FIA race stewards investigated his start using video replays and car data it was declared Bottas produced a 0.201s reaction time from the start lights going out which was over the legal reaction time limit set by the FIA and duly cleared Bottas of jump starting.

Despite this Vettel was still convinced Bottas had produced an illegal race start, while the Finn admitted he took a risk by anticipating the time between the full start lights going on and going out to start the race.

“When the car was moving the lights were off, so that was the main thing,” Bottas said. “It was one of my best starts, quite risky, but there’s a lot to gain at the start and I had a good one.

“There's always a variation of time for when the lights go off, but for quite a long time that variation hadn't been massive. You know more or less the zone when it is going to be off, so you are alert at that point, your gambling between your reaction and guessing.”

Bottas says he risked a poor start, or potentially an illegal start, but knew as long as his reaction time wasn't below the minimum reaction time set by the FIA he wouldn't be penalised.

“Sometimes you get a mega start, sometimes you react a bit late,” he said. “Today it was one of my best reactions to the light. As long as the reaction time is positive, you're fine.”

Bottas held off a late charge by Vettel to win at the Red Bull Ring and close the F1 world championship deficit to 35 points while he is just 15 points behind Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: FIA , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Daniel Ricciardo , Valtteri Bottas , bottas , Austrian Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 during pit stop
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 during pit stop
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 Celebration in parc fermee
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Podium Winner Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 during pit stop
09.07.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


valsp

July 09, 2017 7:10 PM

Some understanding of drag racing is required The full Tree counts down at half-second intervals. The cycle goes: Amber on, delay, amber off and next bulb on. Here's the important part. The reaction timer starts when the third amber comes on. Since there is a half-second (or .500 seconds) delay until the green light comes on, a .500 reaction time is perfect. (In the same way, the four tenths delay of the Pro Tree makes a .400 a perfect light on that one) Now, the reaction timer stops when the car leaves the starting line Bottas was lucky He anticipated the start but managed to be over .200 seconds which the stewards accept therefeore it was allowed


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 