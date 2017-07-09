F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Kvyat handed two penalty points for start crash with Alonso

9 July 2017
Daniil Kvyat receives two penalty points for causing a collision at the start in Austria following contact with Fernando Alonso.
Daniil Kvyat has been handed two penalty points for his Formula 1 super license after causing a Turn 1 crash that eliminated Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen.

Kvyat locked up under braking at the first corner, plowing straight into the rear of Alonso's McLaren, causing severe damage to the rear of the MCL32 chassis.

Alonso was sent into a spin, collecting Red Bull's Verstappen in the process after the Dutchman made a slow start.

Kvyat was forced to pit for repairs and received a drive-through penalty during the race for the incident. The Toro Rosso driver ultimately finished three laps down in P16 as the last classified finisher.

The FIA confirmed in a statement after the race that Kvyat had received two penalty points for his super license, taking him up to seven for a 12-month period.

Explaining his race start, Kvyat felt he'd made a good getaway but lost his braking reference when Alonso was moving around Verstappen after his slow getaway.

"The start was a good one, even if I had to suddenly go around my teammate, I then couldn't see too much of what was happening in front of me," Kvyat said. "I think Verstappen had a problem too, so Alonso reacted to that – he saw it, I didn't, so he took a step back while, on the other hand, I lost all my references.

"I tried to do my best but ended up colliding, unfortunately. It's upsetting for me and for the others for sure, but these things happen to all drivers.

"Now I just need a cold shower before Silverstone, have a look into it, correct what needs to be corrected and move on.”


Tagged as: FIA , Mclaren , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Max Verstappen , Austrian Grand Prix , Daniil Kvyat
