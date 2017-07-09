Hamilton pleased with Austria charge, felt he had 'strongest' race

Lewis Hamilton felt pleased with his charge to fourth place in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, claiming he had the "strongest" race of any driver in the Formula 1 field.Hamilton started eighth in Austria after taking a grid penalty for a gearbox change earlier in the week, dropping him five places.Hamilton was able to make up three positions early on before jumping Kimi Raikkonen in the pit stops, but was unable to pass Daniel Ricciardo for the final podium spot in a late battle."It was actually a really good race," Hamilton said. "I just had to sit and watch the replay with Daniel to see just how far alongside [I got] and if I had just been a little bit more aggressive whether or not I would have been ahead but he defended the position really well, I don't think I could have done better."When I go and look at the race trace I was actually the quickest out of everyone today, so I actually had the strongest race. Once I finally got past the two cars - the Force India and the Haas - I was 16 seconds behind Valtteri [Bottas] and there was another bunch of seconds that I lost."At the end I was only six seconds behind so that was actually really positive, looking at it afterwards. I don't think the points really reflect that but it is what it is."There's nothing else I can do, I've just got to keep driving the way I have been and hope things get better."Hamilton was pleased to have ensured Sebastian Vettel did not stream away in the drivers' championship, the German only sitting 20 points clear after finishing second in Austria."20 points behind is 20 points behind," Hamilton said. "It's not great, but it could be 30, it could be 40. It could be 30-something today, so I don't know if it's damage limitation."Of course it's a hit when you get the penalty, we start eighth rather than third. It does make a difference, but it's not the end of the world. I got the best points I could."