F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Kvyat clash because he's trying to prove himself – Alonso

9 July 2017
Fernando Alonso feels he was the latest victim of a driver under pressure after Daniil Kvyat crashed into him at the first corner.
Kvyat clash because he's trying to prove himself – Alonso
F1 Austrian GP: Kvyat clash because he's trying to prove himself – Alonso
Click here for full Austrian Grand Prix race results

Fernando Alonso feels he was the latest victim of a driver under pressure and trying to prove himself to his Formula 1 team after Daniil Kvyat crashed into him at the first corner and ended his race.

The McLaren-Honda driver made a solid getaway at the start by getting past the slow-starting Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen but under braking into the first corner he was hit in the rear by Kvyat who had locked up. Alonso was left powerless to stop his car sliding into Verstappen who on the outside turning in to make the corner.

The collision retired both Verstappen and Alonso, while Kvyat was hit with a drive through penalty and eventually finished last of the remaining cars, and a frustrated Alonso says the Russian's urgency to prove his worth at Toro Rosso may have contributed to his overly aggressive start.

“It was nothing in our hands. We did a good start again, we took the benefit from Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen having bad starts so we were already P10 and then I arrived to the first corner and the guys behind arrived too quick,” Alonso said. “I saw someone locking at the rear and in the mirror. They could not stop the car.

“We know that it is tricky from the middle of the pack and at the back. At the first corner of the first lap it's not necessary to gain this extra metres but the guys behind they need to sometimes prove their seats and their futures, they risk a little bit too much.”

Kvyat has also been slapped with two penalty points to increase his total to seven point in the past 12 months.

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Mclaren , Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Max Verstappen , Austrian Grand Prix , Daniil Kvyat
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
09.07.2017- Race, The crash involving Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32 and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13 at the first corner
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 during pit stop
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 during pit stop
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 Celebration in parc fermee
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Podium Winner Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 during pit stop
09.07.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 