Steiner happy for Haas to be 'best of the rest' in Austria

Haas Formula 1 chief Günther Steiner was happy to finish as the best of the midfield teams in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix as Romain Grosjean scored its best result since Bahrain 2016.Grosjean started and finished sixth on Sunday, enjoying a trouble-free race and comfortably outpacing Force India drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon at the Red Bull Ring.Grosjean's run to sixth was the team's best result since his fifth-place finish in its second-ever race, and drew it level with its rookie season points haul after just nine races in 2017."I mean what else can you do?" Steiner said. "Best of the rest, that is what it is. Pretty solid. He did a good job, everything went fine."Sixth is our best result, equalling Australia last year so pretty happy."Steiner put Grosjean's result partly down to an updated from Ferrari on the engine side, but also felt it was thanks to a perfect combination of factors."It's more like this kind of track suits us," Steiner said. "If you see our times on sector three they're pretty good. Everything helps, every tenth helps you, every tenth pushes you. You work the tyre better, everything."It's a combination of things, it's not only one thing and then you say now isn't this faster. Let's say an aero update, it's not just what you see in the wind tunnel also puts your tyres in a better window or something. It's always adding up."