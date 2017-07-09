F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Perez downbeat after being outdone by Grosjean, Haas

9 July 2017
Sergio Perez says he's content to take another points finish but disappointed not to be able to take on Romain Grosjean in Austria.
Sergio Perez says he's content to take another points finish but disappointed not to be able to take on Romain Grosjean in the Haas in the battle for the best of the rest behind the top three teams.

After Hamilton got past both Perez and Grosjean on the opening laps, the Mexican driver had hoped to reel in his Haas midfield rival but was unable to match the French driver's race pace at the Red Bull Ring and was forced to settle for seventh which came as a frustrating end to a solid but unspectacular race weekend.

“I thought that we were going to give a harder fight to Grosjean but he was just as strong as us and able to maintain his gap on us,” Perez said. “We were never in a position to threaten or attack him with the strategy.

“I'm a bit disappointed on that but we still got a great result for the team. A double points finish for the team so I'm happy with that as it has been a difficult race weekend for me but I'm happy for this great result.”

Despite his frustrations, Perez has leapfrogged Max Verstappen in the F1 world drivers' championship after the Red Bull driver suffered his fifth retirement in seven races, while Force India edged out its advantage over Williams for fourth in the world constructors' championship to 49 points.

by Haydn Cobb

