F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen's luckless run continues with Turn 1 DNF in Austria

9 July 2017
Max Verstappen's luckless run of form continued on Sunday in Austria as he suffered his fifth DNF in the last seven races.
Max Verstappen's luckless run of form continued in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix as an accident at the first corner resigned him to his fifth DNF in the last seven Formula 1 races.

Verstappen started fifth at the Red Bull Ring, but lost positions when anti-stall kicked in on his car, dropping him into the oncoming pack.

Verstappen held his car around the outside at Turn 1, only for Daniil Kvyat's shunt into the rear of Fernando Alonso to send the Spaniard on a collision course.

Verstappen was forced to park his car up at the side of the track after failing to get back to the pits, ending his race without a single lap completed.

"I already felt in the formation lap that it was not fantastic and then in the actual start I got a failure so I got anti-stall," Verstappen said.

"Then on the run up to Turn 1 it didn't feel great and then I tried to stay out of trouble by going wide into Turn 1 and I got hit on the rear tyre.

"Because of that the clutch over-engaged and broke the bearing in the clutch so I had no drive anymore.”

Verstappen made no secret of his disappointment after the race, but is quickly turning his attention to the next race at Silverstone in England.

“I'm of course very disappointed but also for the fans," Verstappen said. "They were the best crowd I've seen so far. I couldn't even do a start or one corner for them, instead of 71 laps.

"I don't know what to say really. It's a lot of bad luck lately but we will try to do better again at Silverstone.”


