Raikkonen doing ‘best that I can’ after Marchionne criticism

Kimi Raikkonen is certain his fortunes will improve after a recent slump in results which has been followed by criticism from Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne in Austria.Raikkonen ended the Austrian Grand Prix an underwhelming fifth place after a mid-race strategy switch which ultimately failed to get him ahead of Lewis HamiltonThe 2007 Formula 1 world champion now has just two podiums finishes from the opening nine races in 2017 compared to team-mate Sebastian Vettel's seven rostrums, which include three wins.During the build-up to the race at the Red Bull Ring, Marchionne was quoted bydemanding more commitment from his Finnish driver, whose contract expires at the end of the season."I think Kimi has got to show a higher level of commitment to the process," Marchionne said to“There are days when I think he's a bit of a laggard, but we'll see. I am going to talk to him, we'll see what happens."After the Austrian race, Raikkonen is certain his form will improve over the next few rounds and is solely focused on helping Ferrari claim its first F1 world title since 2008.“Obviously I want to do well,” Raikkonen said. “My team wants to do well. I can only do the best that I can.“Unfortunately it's not been very straightforward sometimes, but that's part of F1. We keep pushing and I'm sure things will get better.”Raikkonen is fifth in the F1 world drivers' championship, 24 points off of Daniel Ricciardo in fourth, while Mercedes has pulled out a 33-point advantage on Ferrari at the top of the world constructors' championship after nine races.