F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Raikkonen doing ‘best that I can’ after Marchionne criticism

9 July 2017
Kimi Raikkonen is certain his fortunes will improve after a recent slump in results for Ferrari which sparked criticism from Sergio Marchionne.
Raikkonen doing ‘best that I can’ after Marchionne criticism
F1 Austrian GP: Raikkonen doing ‘best that I can’ after Marchionne criticism
Click here for full Austrian Grand Prix race results

Kimi Raikkonen is certain his fortunes will improve after a recent slump in results which has been followed by criticism from Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne in Austria.

Raikkonen ended the Austrian Grand Prix an underwhelming fifth place after a mid-race strategy switch which ultimately failed to get him ahead of Lewis Hamilton

The 2007 Formula 1 world champion now has just two podiums finishes from the opening nine races in 2017 compared to team-mate Sebastian Vettel's seven rostrums, which include three wins.

During the build-up to the race at the Red Bull Ring, Marchionne was quoted by Reuters demanding more commitment from his Finnish driver, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

"I think Kimi has got to show a higher level of commitment to the process," Marchionne said to Reuters “There are days when I think he's a bit of a laggard, but we'll see. I am going to talk to him, we'll see what happens."

After the Austrian race, Raikkonen is certain his form will improve over the next few rounds and is solely focused on helping Ferrari claim its first F1 world title since 2008.

“Obviously I want to do well,” Raikkonen said. “My team wants to do well. I can only do the best that I can.

“Unfortunately it's not been very straightforward sometimes, but that's part of F1. We keep pushing and I'm sure things will get better.”

Raikkonen is fifth in the F1 world drivers' championship, 24 points off of Daniel Ricciardo in fourth, while Mercedes has pulled out a 33-point advantage on Ferrari at the top of the world constructors' championship after nine races.

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Kimi Raikkonen , Daniel Ricciardo , Sergio Marchionne , Austrian Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 during pit stop
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 during pit stop
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 Celebration in parc fermee
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Podium Winner Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 during pit stop
09.07.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 