Williams recovers from Q1 exit to double points finish in Austria

Williams bounced back from its worst Formula 1 qualifying result in four years to get both Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll into the points on Sunday in Austria, the drivers finishing ninth and 10th respectively.Struggles with the updates on the Williams FW40 car left Massa and Stroll 17th and 18th in qualifying on Saturday, but the team felt it would be stronger come the race.Drama at the start allowed both drivers to gain a number of positions before using a bold strategy to move into the points and stay there until the finish."For sure you cannot celebrate a ninth position but starting 17th it was a fantastic race for me," Massa said."I had a really good start, getting through the issues that were happening in corner one, and overtaking cars. It was a fantastic first lap as the pace was great, compared to qualifying, which is something we need to work to understand so that we don't repeat starting out of position like today."At the end of the race it was a bit disappointing not to be able to pass [Esteban] Ocon, but I was just losing a lot of grip in the high-speed corners behind him, and he had good speed on the straight so it was quite difficult."I'm so happy with my race and it's good to have both cars in the points."Team technical chief Paddy Lowe added: "A double-points finish is a great achievement for us today. Congratulations to Felipe and Lance for producing that result, especially given the fact that they started in 17th and 18th."It was a pretty eventful opening lap, which put us immediately into 10th and 11th. From there, we managed to pick up more places in overtakes and move up to ninth and 10th. Our strategy was to run for longer on the harder tyres and then finish with a shorter stint on the ultrasoft, which meant we were able to attack Esteban Ocon at the end, but we were unfortunately unable to make the position."Equally, Lance defended really well against Magnussen and Palmer to take his third points finish in a row. So overall, we certainly ended the weekend on a much better note than it felt like we would yesterday."