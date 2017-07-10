F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Ricciardo: Bottas start was lucky

10 July 2017
Daniel Ricciardo has backed Sebastian Vettel's comments that he didn't believe the start by Valtteri Bottas was 'a natural reaction'.
Daniel Ricciardo has backed Sebastian Vettel's comments that he didn't believe the start by Valtteri Bottas start was 'a natural reaction' but accepts the Mercedes driver got a lucky break which fuelled his win in Austria.

Along with Vettel, the Red Bull driver also flagged up his suspicion over his team radio that Bottas jumped the start but after an FIA investigation by the race stewards the Finnish driver was cleared of any wrong doing – with his reaction time quoted at 0.201s which is just above the legal limit according to race officials.

Ricciardo says he accepts the FIA decision despite not believing Bottas made a natural reaction to the lights and feels the Mercedes driver got fortunate with his gamble on the lights going out.

“Just to put my two cents in. The lights were held for a long time, more than normal,” Ricciardo said. “There is always a window but it did seem longer and when you are there and your revs are high and you're waiting, waiting. For sure, he went, but the lights went out but I guess he got lucky.

“I did it in Formula 3 once before. It was on the edge, I'm sure you react, but at that same point the lights went out. In theory it's not a natural reaction I don't believe, but as Valtteri said if it's plus then he's safe. But I don't believe he reacted to the lights.”




by Haydn Cobb

MadMatandMe

July 10, 2017 9:57 AM

Why add in a 'human factor' when assessing a start - especially when you have a full set of telemetrics to review the start after the event? You either make the start AFTER the lights go out - legal - or you make the start BEFORE the lights go out - illegal. If you decide that you are going to start anticipating the start lights you may get away with it once, but you will be guaranteed to screw up more times than not and face subsequent penalties. If you start adding in an 'average' human reaction time you are always going to punish a participant who has better than average human reaction times and the whole thing becomes a nonsense. A driver does not win a Grand Prix by being average - in fact, one presumes, none of the drivers on a GP grid are 'average' human beings. In a sport where you can win a race or pole position by .001 seconds, then you should also be allowed to react to the start lights by .001 seconds! Bottas reacted at .201 seconds - that was a fifth of a second slow

MadMatandMe

July 10, 2017 10:02 AM

Why add in a 'human factor' when assessing a start? You either make the start AFTER the lights go out - legal - or you make the start BEFORE the lights go out - illegal. If you start anticipating the start you may get away with it once, but you will screw up more times than not and face penalties. If you add in 'average' human reaction time you to punish a participant who has better than average human reaction times. A driver does not win a Grand Prix by being average. In a sport where you can win a race by .001 seconds, then you should also be allowed to react to the start lights by .001 seconds! Bottas reacted at .201 seconds - a fifth of a second slower than the lights went out. If he had reacted at .001 seconds after the lights went, this wouldn't have been before the lights went out either - a legal start surely... So Bottas is not average, should he be penalised for being quick? Absolutely not! Perhaps Vettel, Ricciardo and co. should simply go and practise their own


