Bottas ‘getting better each race’, says he is an title contender

Austrian GP: Title contender Bottas ‘getting better each race’

10 July 2017
Valtteri Bottas sends out a warning to his rivals that he is still improving in the Mercedes W08 following his dominant Austrian Grand Prix.
Valtteri Bottas says there is no doubt in his mind that he considers himself to be well in the hunt for the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship title following his second win of the season in the Austrian Grand Prix, warning his rivals he is 'getting better' with each race.

The Finn is mid-way through his first season with the title-winning Mercedes team after being called upon to replace retired reigning champion Nico Rosberg and has proven a competitive factor in this year's title fight against team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, even if he is ultimately considered a relative outsider.

Nevertheless, after salvaging a strong second place finish in a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Bottas enjoyed a flawless weekend in Austria, clinching a second success of the year with a well-judged pole-to-flag win.

The result keeps him in contention with his rivals at the head of the standings, Bottas now 25 points shy of leader Vettel and 14 points behind Hamilton. Had Bottas not been sidelined by mechanical problems whilst running third in Spain, he'd be classified ahead of his team-mate.

Indeed, Bottas believes his win in Spielberg proves he should be counted as a genuine contender for this year's title, reiterating it was his aim from the moment he signed with Mercedes to be in the hunt before warning he is still yet to get the most available from the W08.

"For me since the day I signed with Mercedes what else can you put as a target? So it's been always the target. I don't want to shout about it too much. It's still early days in the championship, and more than 50 per cent to go, so a massive amount of points to get.

“With this team I'm developing so much every single race and I feel like I'm getting better every time, even though we've had some unlucky ones as well. But so will the other guys as well. It's still a long year ahead, and for sure we'll be in the championship fight."

Taz

July 10, 2017 12:14 PM

If he gets closer it'll be interesting how long lulu behaves and before Nikki starts interfering. At least Bottas doesn't whinge and just gets on with the job, bit like Kimi except he smiles more....and is quick like kimi of old.


