Ferrari contract in Vettel’s hands – Marchionne

10 July 2017
Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne says it's up to Sebastian Vettel on when he wants to renew his F1 contract for 2018.
Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne may have handed Kimi Raikkonen criticism during the Austrian Grand Prix but he's willing to hand Sebastian Vettel a new contract whenever he wants it, according to reports.

Vettel currently leads the Formula 1 world drivers' championship by 20 points from Lewis Hamilton after his second place finish in the Austrian Grand Prix and has over double the number of points compared to his Ferrari team-mate after the opening nine races.

With Vettel appearing to be Ferrari's sole F1 world drivers' title contender and the only team, aside from Mercedes, able to offer the German driver a car capable of adding to his four world titles, it has been speculated Vettel's signature is a top priority for the Italian manufacturer.

Speaking to Reuters at the Red Bull Ring, Marchionne echoed this sentiment and says the decision for a new deal is with Vettel as Ferrari is happy to meet his terms for 2018.

"I made it very clear that if he wants to stay then we'll just renew it,” Marchionne told Reuters. “It's up to him.”

Vettel has postponed his contract talks until the summer break in order to remain solely focused on racing and any hold up is likely to revolve around the length of a new contract and money.

Vettel's current Ferrari contract expires at the end of the 2017 F1 world championship having joined the Italian manufacturer in 2015 from Red Bull Racing. The German has claimed six F1 victories since joining Ferrari.
by Haydn Cobb

