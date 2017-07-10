Palmer: I’m the master of 11th place…

Jolyon Palmer has joked he's mastering the art of finishing one place outside the points but felt he had no response to get past the Mercedes-powered Williams of Lance Stroll in his hunt for a first point of the 2017 Formula 1 world championship.After qualifying an underwhelming 16th for the Austrian Grand Prix, Palmer kept clear of the first turn melee to move up to 13th place and after Stoffel Vandoorne's drive-through penalty for ignoring blue flags and Kevin Magnussen's retirement, he moved up to 11th during his race-long tussle with Stroll in the Williams.Despite his best efforts and feeling confident in his Renault's performance he was unable to find a way past the Canadian driver and was forced to settle for a third 11th place finish in the past four races which left the former GP2 Series champion feeling bemused.“There was not much more I could have done, there was just a Williams in my way,” Palmer said. “50 laps behind Lance was really frustrating as the pace felt really good today but the conclusion is I am the master of 11th place. It was the third one in a row when I've finished.“I'm right on the gearbox of 10th but I can't quite get it. I think after I finish 11th in Monaco I thought, right next time, and then in Montreal it was the same and now here. Silverstone has got to be at least one better.“This weekend has been much better as I've been really happy with the car all the way through the weekend even if we missed a bit out during qualifying so by starting 16th meant 11th was about it.”Palmer remains point-less in 2017 despite encouraging performances in recent races as pressure continues to build on his place at Renault with reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin hunting a race seat for 2018.