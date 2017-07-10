Ferrari rejects Alonso return approach

Fernando Alonso's seat options for the 2018 F1 season appear to have narrowed after Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne conclusively dismissed talk of the two-time world champion returning to thenext season.Alonso is coming to the end of his three-year deal with McLaren and is known to be considering his options off the back of another frustrating season undermined by the poor performance and reliability from the Honda power unit.As such, a potential return to the Ferrari team Alonso raced with between 2010 and 2014 had been rumoured in place of Kimi Raikkonen, whose seat appears increasingly at risk after Marchionne described him as a 'laggard' following a lacklustre Austrian Grand Prix effort.However, speaking to reports in Spielberg, Marchionne – whilst revealing Alonso has indeed made an approach - appears to close the door on any chance for the Spaniard to re-join."We have received requests for Alonso to return to Ferrari, but we have two very good drivers, so isn't possible for him to return at the moment," he said.Assuming Ferrari is out of the frame, another potential opportunity to join Mercedes seems unlikely too after Valtteri Bottas demonstrated his title credentials with a second win of the season in Austria.Though Mercedes has been coy on discussing Bottas' contract, Lewis Hamilton doesn't expect to see Alonso alongside him in the team any time soon.“I'm pretty happy with the team-mate I have, so it's not even a thought in my thought process right now,” he said.Though Marchionne's words seem to talk up the likelihood of an unchanged line-up for Ferrari next year, while Sebastian Vettel is expected to re-sign, Raikkonen's future remains unclear.The Finn is currently on a single year extension – announced during last year's British Grand Prix – but it is widely-believed Ferrari is considering a swoop for Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.However, the Australian's hopes of switching could rest with former team-mate Vettel – with whom he endured a fractious relationship during their time together at Red Bull -, who will likely have a say on who partners him next season. Other options could include an increasingly jaded Max Verstappen, Force India standout Sergio Perez or Haas' Romain Grosjean.As for Alonso, his options for 2018 appear limited to re-signing with McLaren – regardless of whether it perseveres with Honda or does complete its much mooted switch to Mercedes power – or a possible return to the Renault team he won two world titles with in 2005 and 2006.He is expected to make a decision during the summer break with an announcement to come in September or October.