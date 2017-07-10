F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Magnussen denied ‘perfect result’ for Haas by hydraulics failure

10 July 2017
Kevin Magnussen says he was confident of delivering Haas strong points during the Austrian Grand Prix until he was forced to retire with a hydraulics issue.
The Danish driver had his race weekend hampered by two separate mechanical problems – a suspension failure in Q1 ended his qualifying early before retiring on lap 29 of the race with a hydraulics problem – to make it a thoroughly frustrating Austrian Grand Prix having shown impressive free practice pace on Friday.

Magnussen had topped the 'best of the rest' behind the Mercedes, Ferraris and Red Bulls at the end of FP2 and was certain his race pace would have seen him challenge team-mate Romain Grosjean for sixth place during the race in Spielberg.

“It's pretty tough when these things happen. You're in a good position, the car's working really well, and it was our strongest weekend with the most potential for a good result for both cars,” Magnussen said. “I could easily have been up there with Romain and we could've had a perfect result for the team.”

Magnussen put the mechanical problems down to bad luck for Haas and is eager to transform his fortunes this weekend for the British Grand Prix which follows a part two of a double-header with the Austrian race.

“It's just been really poor luck this weekend,” he said. “I'm hoping that we can keep our form up and have other races like this where we can have top results – like we should have had today. There's only a few days to wait then we're at it again, so I'm really hoping we can do well again.”
by Haydn Cobb

