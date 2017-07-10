F1 »

F1 British GP: Where can I watch British Grand Prix?

10 July 2017
Lewis Hamilton heads home for the British Grand Prix having won the past three consecutive Formula 1 races at Silverstone.
With Valtteri Bottas edging himself into the Formula 1 world championship battle against Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, who can reach the top step of the podium at Silverstone in the British Grand Prix?

Bottas claimed a stunning victory in Spielberg last time out and with Silverstone following a week after the Finn will need to pull off a feat no driver has achieved so far in 2017: winning back-to-back races.

Hamilton will get a huge boost in front of his home crowd and is on a run of winning the last three British Grand Prix, while Vettel's last win at Silverstone came from Red Bull back in 2009.

Seen as one of the jewels in the F1 race calendar, Silverstone will mark the halfway point in the 2017 season with an enthralling battle expected once again.

The 2017 British Grand Prix is being shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 and on Channel 4 (UK only).

Where can I watch it? (All times stated BST)

Friday 14th July:

LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP FP1 – 08:45
LIVE Channel 4 British GP FP1 – 08:55
LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP FP2 – 12:45
LIVE Channel 4 British GP FP2 – 12:55

Saturday 15th July:

LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP FP3 – 09:45
LIVE Channel 4 British GP FP3 – 09:55
LIVE Channel 4 British GP Qualifying – 11:55
LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP Qualifying – 12:00

Sunday 16th July:

LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP Track Parade – 11:30
LIVE Channel 4 British GP Build-Up – 12:00
LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP Race – 12:30
LIVE Channel 4 British GP Race – 12:35

The 2017 F1 Calendar and Schedule


WHERE CAN I WATCH F1 IN 2017?

ALL F1 races, qualifying and practice sessions will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with Channel 4 dual-broadcasting a selection of races LIVE on terrestrial television.

26 March Australian Grand Prix
9 April Chinese Grand Prix
16 April Bahrain Grand Prix
30 April Russian Grand Prix
14 May Spanish Grand Prix
28 May Monaco Grand Prix
11 June Canadian Grand Prix
25 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix
9 July Austrian Grand Prix
16 July British Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
30 July Hungarian Grand Prix
27 August Belgian Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
3 September Italian Grand Prix
17 September Singapore Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
1 October Malaysian Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
8 October Japanese Grand Prix
22 October United States Grand Prix
29 October Mexican Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
12 November Brazilian Grand Prix
26 November Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)


Why Kimi Raikkonen is F1's people's champion by Crash_net


Previous Austrian GP race winners:

2016: Lewis Hamilton
2015: Lewis Hamilton
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2013: Nico Rosberg
2012: Mark Webber





Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Nico Rosberg , Kimi Raikkonen , Monaco , Singapore , Canadian Grand Prix , Monaco Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Silverstone Wing Paddock
09.07.2017- Race,
09.07.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 on the grid
09.07.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 on the grid
09.07.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 on the grid
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 