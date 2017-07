The 2017 F1 Calendar and Schedule

With Valtteri Bottas edging himself into the Formula 1 world championship battle against Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, who can reach the top step of the podium at Silverstone in the British Grand Prix?Bottas claimed a stunning victory in Spielberg last time out and with Silverstone following a week after the Finn will need to pull off a feat no driver has achieved so far in 2017: winning back-to-back races.Hamilton will get a huge boost in front of his home crowd and is on a run of winning the last three British Grand Prix, while Vettel's last win at Silverstone came from Red Bull back in 2009.Seen as one of the jewels in the F1 race calendar, Silverstone will mark the halfway point in the 2017 season with an enthralling battle expected once again.The 2017 British Grand Prix is being shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 and on Channel 4 (UK only).Friday 14th July:LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP FP1 – 08:45LIVE Channel 4 British GP FP1 – 08:55LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP FP2 – 12:45LIVE Channel 4 British GP FP2 – 12:55Saturday 15th July:LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP FP3 – 09:45LIVE Channel 4 British GP FP3 – 09:55LIVE Channel 4 British GP Qualifying – 11:55LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP Qualifying – 12:00Sunday 16th July:LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP Track Parade – 11:30LIVE Channel 4 British GP Build-Up – 12:00LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP Race – 12:30LIVE Channel 4 British GP Race – 12:35ALL F1 races, qualifying and practice sessions will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with Channel 4 dual-broadcasting a selection of races LIVE on terrestrial television.British Grand PrixHungarian Grand PrixBelgian Grand PrixItalian Grand PrixSingapore Grand PrixMalaysian Grand PrixJapanese Grand PrixUnited States Grand PrixMexican Grand PrixBrazilian Grand PrixAbu Dhabi Grand Prix2016: Lewis Hamilton 2015: Lewis Hamilton 2014: Lewis Hamilton 2013: Nico Rosberg 2012: Mark Webber