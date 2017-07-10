With Valtteri Bottas edging himself into the Formula 1 world championship battle against Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, who can reach the top step of the podium at Silverstone in the British Grand Prix?
Bottas claimed a stunning victory in Spielberg last time out and with Silverstone following a week after the Finn will need to pull off a feat no driver has achieved so far in 2017: winning back-to-back races.
Hamilton will get a huge boost in front of his home crowd and is on a run of winning the last three British Grand Prix, while Vettel's last win at Silverstone came from Red Bull back in 2009.
Seen as one of the jewels in the F1 race calendar, Silverstone will mark the halfway point in the 2017 season with an enthralling battle expected once again.
The 2017 British Grand Prix is being shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 and on Channel 4 (UK only).
Where can I watch it? (All times stated BST)
Friday 14th July:
LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP FP1 – 08:45
LIVE Channel 4 British GP FP1 – 08:55
LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP FP2 – 12:45
LIVE Channel 4 British GP FP2 – 12:55
Saturday 15th July:
LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP FP3 – 09:45
LIVE Channel 4 British GP FP3 – 09:55
LIVE Channel 4 British GP Qualifying – 11:55
LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP Qualifying – 12:00
Sunday 16th July:
LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP Track Parade – 11:30
LIVE Channel 4 British GP Build-Up – 12:00
LIVE Sky Sports F1 British GP Race – 12:30
LIVE Channel 4 British GP Race – 12:35
WHERE CAN I WATCH F1 IN 2017?
|The 2017 F1 Calendar and Schedule
ALL F1 races, qualifying and practice sessions will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with Channel 4 dual-broadcasting a selection of races LIVE on terrestrial television.
26 March Australian Grand Prix
9 April Chinese Grand Prix
16 April Bahrain Grand Prix
30 April Russian Grand Prix
14 May Spanish Grand Prix
28 May Monaco Grand Prix
11 June Canadian Grand Prix
25 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix
9 July Austrian Grand Prix
16 July
British Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
30 July
Hungarian Grand Prix
27 August
Belgian Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
3 September
Italian Grand Prix
17 September
Singapore Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
1 October
Malaysian Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
8 October
Japanese Grand Prix
22 October
United States Grand Prix
29 October
Mexican Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
12 November
Brazilian Grand Prix
26 November
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
Previous Austrian GP race winners:
2016: Lewis Hamilton
2015: Lewis Hamilton
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2013: Nico Rosberg
2012: Mark Webber
Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst