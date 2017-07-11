Caught in the act of our celebratory brownie 😂🙌 @ValtteriBottas pic.twitter.com/uSROIm4NHM — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 9, 2017

There aren't too many occasions when Formula 1 drivers will accuse a rival of cheating only for it to be quickly glossed over, but that's what happened when Valtteri Bottas produced his 'risky' start to keep the all-important lead in Austria to power to victory and put his name on the world title contenders list.As the smell of podium champagne wafted through in the top three press conferences on Sunday an awkward tension hung in the air as Sebastian Vettel rejected the FIA's information that Bottas did not jump the start of the Austrian Grand Prix on pole position, while he was backed up by Daniel Ricciardo who also had a prime view of the incident.Bottas smiled off the accusation, preferring to soak up his second F1 career victory having resisted a late charge from Vettel after an FIA investigation during the race declared him innocent of any crimes of jump starting.Upon clarification, the FIA stated its jump start system allows a pre-set distance cars are allowed to move between the final red light coming on and the points at which the lights go out. This very small wriggle room was introduced to allow drivers to make clutch adjustments in preparation for the start and according to the FIA 'is dependent on the official timing provided by Formula One, has been in operation for some 20 years and has proved extremely reliable in that time'.The crux of the matter came down to Bottas's lightning reflexes to the lights going out which was measured at 0.201s. The average for normal human's reaction time to visual stimulus (i.e. lights going out) is said to be 0.250s. Therefore, Vettel's and Ricciardo's calls of a false start were based on a fair and honest judgement from the cockpits.However, when the FIA assessed the Mercedes driver's car telemetry his point of acceleration was beyond the cut-off marker for a false start (believed to be 0.200s) making it effectively a perfect start – or as Bottas called it 'the start of my life'.Therefore, the race stewards deemed the initial movements before the lights went out as legal as Bottas adjusted his clutch while his reaction time was tight, but vitally, within the rules – even if Vettel continued to outright reject the FIA's information.The importance of a good start is nothing new and at the same instance a number of poor starts wrecked races further down the field. Verstappen slipped into anti-stall which saw him plummet from P5 on the grid and become tangled up in the turn one clash with Fernando Alonso and Daniil Kvyat, Carlos Sainz had a similarly poor start and dropped down the order while Nico Hulkenberg starting P11 was almost last by the time he got to turn one.For Bottas there would have been even more importance, and even more pressure, with a double Ferrari attack directly behind him after team-mate Lewis Hamilton was dropped to eight on the grid for his gearbox change. Given the tricky nature of on-track overtakes at the Red Bull Ring, which was heightened by the 2017 cars, Bottas needed to be in the lead by the end of lap one to ensure his entire race strategy wasn't compromised.The Finnish driver admitted in the press conference his tactic of premeditating the lights going out was gambling against getting hit with a jump start penalty. Having seen eight race starts in 2017 he confessed to anticipating when the lights would go out and with no hesitation put his money on black (rather than the red starting lights) and fortune smiled on him by the slimmest of margins.As the race unfolded, the thinking behind the gamble by Bottas became clearer as his first stint on the ultra-softs in clean air effectively won the race as he pulled out an eight-second advantage by the time Vettel pitted. With a measured strategy Bottas executed the ideal race to win by just 0.6s – paying tribute to the old racing adage of winning at the slowest possible speed.Without deliberately playing to Finnish stereotypes, Bottas has rarely looked flustered since his move to Mercedes, with exception of his spin behind the safety car in China, and his cool head allowed him to shrug off pressure from Vettel both on the track and in the press conference.While Hamilton and Vettel spent the Austrian round giving tentative exchanges post-Baku during the Thursday press conference plus qualifying's handshake which never came (but had already happened off camera), Bottas looked unfussed throughout and it appears to suit the Finn to let the former world champions take the spotlight as he goes about his business.As Hamilton and Vettel take private jets to reflect on the race in Spielberg, Mercedes junior driver George Russell's Twitter post showed a more down-to-earth Bottas sitting on the back row of a passenger plane unruffled by his new found attention.Looking at the wider championship context, Mercedes appears to have two F1 world title contenders on its books once again. After Nico Rosberg's shock sprint to the F1 exit after clinching his 2016 world title, it left Mercedes assessing its options with logic and situation pointing to Bottas as the obvious choice after wrestling him out of his Williams contract.Bottas was billed as the competent support act to Hamilton, not quite a number two driver, who was hungry and eager to learn from a triple-world champion having shone but not sparkled since stepping up to F1 in a full-time race seat in 2013.But with his second win of the year, coincidentally coming in almost identical circumstances to his maiden win back in Russia, it sees Bottas close up to 15 points behind Hamilton which would arguably be zero had Bottas gone on to claim third place in Spain without his engine failure.Bottas did his own bit of chest beating after his Austria win by stating his goal was always to be a world title contender in 2017. Even by Mercedes' high standards Bottas has outperformed early expectations with more podiums than Hamilton (Bottas has six to Hamilton's five) and given his current momentum, with the Finn accumulating the most points of any driver over the past four races, the impetus is with him to continue to take the fight to the central protagonists Vettel and Hamilton and muscle his way into the title talk.Whether it is gambling on the perfect race start, maximising his own performances or taking full advantage when his rivals faltering Bottas is one who cannot be ruled out and could sneak around the outside as tensions boil between Vettel and Hamilton.One of Hamilton's major plus points when welcoming Bottas as Rosberg's replacement was he expected no mind games or tense frictions which developed between him and his former German team-mate. That could now start to work against the British driver if Bottas can maintain his calmness under pressure and continue to notch up the podium appearances.And while the Finn's future at Mercedes looks fairly certain despite speculation, planting the Austrian GP winner's trophy on team boss Toto Wolff's office desk should see that new contract appear a little bit quicker.