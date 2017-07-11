F1 to hit London’s Trafalgar Square with huge live show

Every Formula 1 team will gather at London's Trafalgar Square for a new F1 Live London show this Wednesday (12th July) to celebrate British history in the sport as part of the build-up to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend.F1 Live London is billed as 'an unprecedented and spectacular city centre event' which brings every team together for the first time outside of a race weekend or testing. The show is aimed to celebrate Britain's relationship with the sport from over the years as well as in the future in the heart of the capital in Trafalgar Square.Starting at midday an Education and Innovation Showcase will be held with invited London schools taking part in initiatives such as F1 in Schools and Formula Student. Children will enjoy simulator work, pit stop challenges, Slot Car races and chances to design their own cars.That will be followed by a Live Show between 5.30pm-9pm which will give fans the chance to see the current F1 drivers and their cars, with the addition of live music acts in the evening.The event will be held at Trafalgar Square on Wednesday 12th July between 12pm until 9pm. The 2017 British Grand Prix will be held at Silverstone on the 13th-16th July.