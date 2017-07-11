F1 »

F1 to hit London’s Trafalgar Square with huge live show

11 July 2017
Every Formula 1 team will gather at London's Trafalgar Square for a new F1 Live London show this Wednesday ahead of the British Grand Prix.
F1 to hit London’s Trafalgar Square with huge live show
F1 to hit London’s Trafalgar Square with huge live show
Every Formula 1 team will gather at London's Trafalgar Square for a new F1 Live London show this Wednesday (12th July) to celebrate British history in the sport as part of the build-up to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend.

F1 Live London is billed as 'an unprecedented and spectacular city centre event' which brings every team together for the first time outside of a race weekend or testing. The show is aimed to celebrate Britain's relationship with the sport from over the years as well as in the future in the heart of the capital in Trafalgar Square.

Starting at midday an Education and Innovation Showcase will be held with invited London schools taking part in initiatives such as F1 in Schools and Formula Student. Children will enjoy simulator work, pit stop challenges, Slot Car races and chances to design their own cars.

That will be followed by a Live Show between 5.30pm-9pm which will give fans the chance to see the current F1 drivers and their cars, with the addition of live music acts in the evening.

The event will be held at Trafalgar Square on Wednesday 12th July between 12pm until 9pm. The 2017 British Grand Prix will be held at Silverstone on the 13th-16th July.

« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
10.07.2016 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes
09.07.2017- Race,
09.07.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 on the grid
09.07.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 on the grid
09.07.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 on the grid
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 