F1 »

Alonso backs Webber’s call for power unit penalty changes

11 July 2017
Fernando Alonso agrees that it is unfair for drivers to be hit with a grid drop penalty for mechanical problems out of their control.
Alonso backs Webber’s call for power unit penalty changes
Alonso backs Webber’s call for power unit penalty changes
Fernando Alonso agrees that it is unfair for drivers to be hit with a grid drop penalty for mechanical problems out of their control and believes it is the team who should be punished having called for a Formula 1 rules overhaul.

During the build-up to the Austrian Grand Prix, ex-F1 driver Mark Webber suggested to the media the rules needed changing on power unit penalties to stop punishing individual drivers and focus more on teams.

With Alonso being continually hit by grid drop penalties for McLaren-Honda exceeding its permitted number of power unit components over the past three seasons, the two-time F1 world champion has echoed Webber's sentiment for engine penalties but does concedes the rules were designed without the anticipation of teams notching up a huge number of penalties due to poor unreliability.

“The team could get some kind of penalty or points penalty,” Alonso said. “When we make a mistake or an incident, like Carlos Sainz in Canada and he then had three-place penalty for Baku, that was a driver error and you pay for it.

“Why, when the team has an error or an engine problem, and you have to change too many engines the driver pays for it? It is definitely unfair but it has been like this for the last three years. It is a difficult topic but let's see what comes from the future.

“The future will never be as dramatic as the last three years with our failures. When they thought about the penalties when they made the regulations three years ago nobody knew a manufacturer would use 12 or 13 engines. That wasn't in the plan.”

« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
09.07.2017- Mark Webber (Aut) and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32
09.07.2017- Race,
09.07.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 on the grid
09.07.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 on the grid
09.07.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 on the grid
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Moi

July 11, 2017 11:49 AM

They should introduce a similar system to what they had/have in MotoGP wereby new teams or teams with no podiums in the last 12 or 24 months and/or perhaps less than 10% of the points of the top team have a higher limit of PU/Gearboxes etc per season and little or no grid penalties until a threshold is reached such as 3 podiums or more than 10% of the points of the top team. Not only does that extra freedom help them develop the PU to help close up the field but it could also help sway any new PU manufacturer to enter knowing they'll have concessions which is something Honda hasn't really had joining the party late


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 