Magnussen credits Ferrari for ‘unexpected’ Haas pace

Kevin Magnussen says he didn't expect Haas to prove so competitive during the Austrian Grand Prix but believes the upturn in pace can be largely attributed to the Ferrari engine.Though Magnussen himself suffered a DNF on a troubled weekend in terms of reliability, his raw pace coupled to Romain Grosjean's run to a season's best sixth place assured Haas as 'best of the rest'.With Haas having now accumulated as many points in nine races than it did during the entirety of its inaugural 2016 campaign, Magnussen believes it is the contribution of the improved Ferrari engine that is spurring the team on.“It shows very good for Ferrari because this is an engine and a power sensitive circuit and the Ferrari is competitive so it shows well on the engine and proves what the engine is capable of and what it can do.“Maybe it is also to do with the tyres as we have been able to make them work and maybe other teams didn't. It is hard to say as we didn't expect this weekend to be our best weekend so far in terms of competitiveness which it has been.“Nothing has gone to plan a lot. Here we look quite competitive and then we break the suspension for unknown reasons. This seasons seems to throw up a lot of surprises.”