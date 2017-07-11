F1 »

British GP: Magnussen credits Ferrari for ‘unexpected’ Haas pace

11 July 2017
Kevin Magnussen says Haas didn't expect to be so competitive during the Austrian Grand Prix.
Magnussen credits Ferrari for ‘unexpected’ Haas pace
British GP: Magnussen credits Ferrari for ‘unexpected’ Haas pace
Kevin Magnussen says he didn't expect Haas to prove so competitive during the Austrian Grand Prix but believes the upturn in pace can be largely attributed to the Ferrari engine.

Though Magnussen himself suffered a DNF on a troubled weekend in terms of reliability, his raw pace coupled to Romain Grosjean's run to a season's best sixth place assured Haas as 'best of the rest'.

With Haas having now accumulated as many points in nine races than it did during the entirety of its inaugural 2016 campaign, Magnussen believes it is the contribution of the improved Ferrari engine that is spurring the team on.

“It shows very good for Ferrari because this is an engine and a power sensitive circuit and the Ferrari is competitive so it shows well on the engine and proves what the engine is capable of and what it can do.

“Maybe it is also to do with the tyres as we have been able to make them work and maybe other teams didn't. It is hard to say as we didn't expect this weekend to be our best weekend so far in terms of competitiveness which it has been.

“Nothing has gone to plan a lot. Here we look quite competitive and then we break the suspension for unknown reasons. This seasons seems to throw up a lot of surprises.”

Tagged as: Ferrari , Romain Grosjean , Haas , Kevin Magnussen , Austrian Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
09.07.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 overtaking Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
09.07.2017- Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H on the grid
09.07.2017- Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H on the grid
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
09.07.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H during pit stop

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 