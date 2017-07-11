F1 Group slams Silverstone for deliberate ‘posturing’

The F1 Group – owners of the Formula 1 World Championship – has blasted the British Racing Drivers' Club's decision to go public with its declaration that it will break its contract to host the British Grand Prix just two days before the 2017 event.The BRDC today confirmed it will trigger a clause in its British Grand Prix deal that – as it stands – means Silverstone could be hosting its final F1 event in 2019.Though a formal announcement was known to be imminent, the decision to go to press just two days before the 2017 British Grand Prix has left FOG (nee Liberty Media) angry, accusing the BRDC of 'posturing' for greater effect when it was offered an extension to thrash out a new deal."The week leading up to the British Grand Prix should be a week of great celebration for F1 and Silverstone. We deeply regret that Silverstone has chosen instead to use this week to posture and position themselves and invoke a break clause that will take effect in three years' time."We offered to extend the current deadlines in order to focus on everything that is great about Silverstone and Formula One. Regretfully the Silverstone management has chosen to look for a short-term advantage to benefit their position."Despite this, FOG remains committed to exploring terms of a new deal 'in good faith' in the hope of keeping the British Grand Prix on the calendar."Our focus is still to preserve the British Grand Prix. We will carry on negotiating with the promoter in good faith and in private to reach a fair and equitable solution."The announcement was also made just hours after F1 officially confirmed dit wold be taking the sport to the streets of London around Trafalgar Square tomorrow as part of a pre-British Grand Prix promotional effort. It is the first F1 demo in Britain's capital city since 2004.