Lewis Hamilton to skip live London F1 show

Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton when F1 rolls into London tomorrow are set to be left disappointed after he confirmed he won't be attending.
The sport will descend on Trafalgar Square for a huge exhibition and street demo ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix but it will do so without the home hero Hamilton after taking to social media to confirm he is on a break before travelling to Silverstone.
Despite Hamilton's absence, F1 London Live – the first of its kind since 2004 – will see all 10 teams on display and feature leading drivers as Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel.
Hamilton heads into this weekend's British Grand Prix seeking his fifth win at Silverstone, a success that would help bridge the current 20 points' gap to Ferrari's Vettel out front.