Horner tips London street race as British GP alternative

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes if today's F1 Live London event proves to be a success it could point towards the future of the British Grand Prix, after the news broke of Silverstone activating its contract breakout clause.Silverstone owners the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) confirmed it has taken up a contract clause to end its British Grand Prix deal early, which could mean the final race would be in 2019 unless a new agreement can be made.Reacting to the news, Red Bull boss Horner told reporters he wouldn't he wouldn't be surprised if F1 owners Liberty Media stood firm against Silverstone and looked at the option of organising a London street race to retain the iconic British Grand Prix event on the F1 calendar.On Wednesday (12th July), a first-ever gathering of every F1 team outside of a race weekend or testing will be held at Trafalgar Square as part of the build-up to this year's British Grand Prix, which Horner feels could lead to a future street race if the event proves successful."Silverstone is a wonderful track. The teams and the drivers love driving there and Liberty has made a commitment that there will be a British Grand Prix," Hornerat the Red Bull factory. "But with this London event happening tomorrow, if that was a success – which hopefully it should be – one can imagine a London Grand Prix being pretty attractive to the Liberty guys.”While Horner, a BRDC member himself but inactive in its management decisions, says it would be a shock to lose Silverstone from the F1 calendar, he feels it would be a bigger blow to lose the British Grand Prix altogether from the sport and blames 'serious misjudgement and management' for causing the current situation."They spent a fortune on the pits and they put them in the wrong place," he said. "They have created a paddock with zero atmosphere at one of the most historic race tracks in the UK, so there has been some serious misjudgement and management one would say.""It would be shocking to lose Silverstone from the calendar, It would be even more shocking to lose a British GP when you consider 80 per cent of the teams are based within the UK and how much the UK contributes to Formula One.”