Vasseur to start as Sauber team principal after British GP

Ex-Renault Sport F1 boss Frederic Vasseur has been appointed as Sauber's new managing director, CEO, and team principal and will start work at the Swiss team the day after the British Grand Prix.After Monisha Kaltenborn split from Sauber last month the Swiss team has been without a team principal for the past two races but will welcome Vasseur as its new team principal when his contract begins on Monday 17th July – the day after the British race.Vasseur left Renault after less than a year in charge after falling out with managing director Cyril Abiteboul on how the team should be run after the French company returned to Formula One as a fully-fledged manufacturer having taken over cash-strapped Lotus in 2016.After Kaltenborn's exit, Vasseur was tipped as a favourite to take up the team principal role at Sauber and having met the team at its factory in Hinwil, he's determined to succeed with its 'ambitious targets'.“I'm very proud to be joining Sauber Motorsport AG, and wish to thank the company's shareholders for their trust in me,” Vasseur said. “I've been impressed by the facilities in Hinwil and by the talent and ambition of the workforce, and I very much look forward to complementing the team with my experience and determination and drive all people in the right direction in everything they do: I am convinced that all together we will achieve ambitious targets.“I cannot wait to start working with our drivers, engineers and all the staff. I look forward to contributing to the next important phase in the development of the team.”Sauber chairman Pascal Picci has welcomed the Frenchman to the team and is confident Vasseur and the Swiss squad can push forward together.“Frédéric Vasseur's long and successful career in top level international motorsport speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Sauber,” Picci said.Sauber is set to begin a new partnership with Honda as its power unit supplier from 2018 in a deal which was settled by Kaltenborn, but recent reports suggest the Honda agreement could be under threat.Various reports have emerged speculating Honda wants to withdrawn from the initial deal after Kaltenborn's exit, while Sauber is also assessing its current options for power unit suppliers in 2018. A Honda spokesperson has refused to comment on the speculation.Sauber sits bottom of the 2017 F1 world constructors' championship but scored its first points finish of the year last month when Pascal Wehrlein claimed ninth place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.