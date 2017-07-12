F1 »

F1 British GP: Hamilton: Bottas has had a better season so far

12 July 2017
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas has enjoyed a stronger start to 2017 despite scoring 15 points fewer.
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas has enjoyed a stronger start to the 2017 Formula 1 world championship despite being 15 points behind in the drivers' standings.

Hamilton endured a frustrating Austrian Grand Prix triggered by a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change but was able to battle back to fourth place. Conversely, Bottas had a dream race weekend in Austria with pole position and his second F1 career victory to close the gap on Hamilton and championship leader Sebastian Vettel to 15 points and 35 points respectively.

Despite Hamilton having claimed three wins to Bottas on two so far in 2017, plus his 15-point advantage, the three-time F1 world champion feels his Finnish team-mate is enjoying a better campaign and has reiterated his belief Bottas is a key contender in the world title battle.

“Valtteri did a fantastic job so he thoroughly deserved to win,” Hamilton said. “When you look at the results, he's also had a DNF as well. He's generally had a better season I would say so far.

"There was never a point that he was never in the fight [for the title]. I always assumed he still was.”

Bottas has scored the most points of any driver over the past four races, while his sole retirement so far in 2017 came while he was running a comfortable third place in the Spanish Grand Prix. If Bottas had finished third in Spain he would be level on points with team-mate Hamilton.
