Copenhagen proposes ‘figure of eight’ Danish GP F1 race

12 July 2017
A Danish Grand Prix F1 race could become a reality in 2020... and the proposed street circuit through Copenhagen looks fantastic!
Denmark has moved into the frame for a potential Danish Grand Prix event from 2020 after a bold street circuit proposal that would see F1 racing through the streets of its capital city Copenhagen was revealed.

A consortium of businessmen led by magnate Lars Seier Christensen and former Science Minister Helge Sander has offered 40 million euros to help fund the event, which today revealed its proposed route via the Danish national Jyllands-Posten.

Inspired by the approach used by Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the layout – created with input from Hermann Tilke - would see the circuit traverse iconic Copenhagen landmarks, including the Christiansbourg Palace and parliament building, as well as the historic Tivoli amusement park.

It would also have the unique feature of coming across Langebro and Knippelsbro Bridges over the Sydhavnen River, pass the famous canals and cross over itself in a 'figure of eight' style.

"The path we have presented to Formula 1 [bosses] in London, is not with complete certainty the final, but it is the starting point, and if changes occur, they are minimal,” said Sander. “The course has been approved by Hermann Tilke, who also had questions and ideas for adjustments, but it is something we will continuously look at.

"It was clear that Hermann Tilke was very enthusiastic about the course. The proposed route represents many fewer obstacles than he had expected when there is a path in the middle of a big city. "

Denmark is currently represented in F1 by Haas driver Kevin Magnussen – whose father Jan is involved in the bid - and while the national population of 5.6m is small by market standards, the country is known for its dedicated support of F1.

However, while Liberty is said to be positive about the idea of racing through the streets of Copenhagen, the upcoming national election will ultimately be critical for the project to get off the ground.

Should the project get the green light, the Danish Grand Prix would target a 2020 debut.

Danish GP proposal in Copenhagen [credit: Jyllands-Posten]
