Hamilton’s recent performances deserved more – Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff feels Lewis Hamilton has been dealt an unlucky run of reliability in recent races but has admired his 'calmness and maturity' as he prepares to strike back at his home round at Silverstone.Hamilton was effectively denied a race win during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he was forced to pit from the lead with a broken headrest, recovering to fifth place, while a five-place gird penalty caused by a unscheduled gearbox change meant the British driver had to fight back from eighth on the grid in Austria to fourth place.Wolff feels he needs to give 'no more explanation' for the mentality and target set by Hamilton for the team, with the three-time F1 world champion hunting a fourth consecutive victory at Silverstone, and is confident if he continues his 'pretty perfect' performances the wins will return.“The determination for Lewis to fight back with a strong performance this weekend needs no more explanation,” Wolff said. “Things could have been a lot worse at the last two races - but his performance and pace deserved a lot better.“He has handled the setbacks with the calmness and maturity we have come to expect from him. Lewis is doing the job in a pretty perfect way right now and if he keeps doing that, the results will follow.”Wolff has duly reminded his Mercedes team of targeting a flawless performance from a mechanical point of view having missed opportunities during the past two races.“From the team's perspective, we come to Silverstone with a feeling of unfinished business and needing to put things right, even though we took the win in Austria,” he said. “In both Baku and Spielberg, we left points on the table that were there for the taking because of car problems that had nothing to do with our drivers. We are determined to make sure that doesn't happen in Silverstone.”