F1 »

F1 British GP: Vettel receives warm welcome at F1 Live London

12 July 2017
Sebastian Vettel received the biggest cheer at the inaugural F1 Live London event at Trafalgar Square.
Vettel receives warm welcome at F1 Live London
F1 British GP: Vettel receives warm welcome at F1 Live London
Sebastian Vettel received the biggest cheer at the inaugural F1 Live London event at Trafalgar Square as build-up to the British Grand Prix continued.

Every Formula 1 team gathered at London's Trafalgar Square for a new F1 Live London show to celebrate British history in the sport as part of the build-up to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend.

The demonstration run saw cars take to the city streets, as speculation built around a potential London street race after the British Drivers' Racing Club's decision to use a contract clause to break out of its current deal to host the British Grand Prix, as Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo received the biggest cheers after impressing with a series of donuts and burnouts.

Home favourite Lewis Hamilton was the only active F1 driver absent from the event after being given permission by Mercedes to take days off due to 'the intense battle in the title race', according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Fears of Vettel receiving a backlash from the British fans after his controversial clash with Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix were calmed as the German driver impressed during the demonstration and thanked the crowds for turning out in large numbers.

"It's been really, really special," Vettel said. "They shut down central London which is nice and we left some marks which was also great.

"It's great fun going so close to the people and you can see them cheering and waving."

Earlier in the day an Education and Innovation Showcase was held with invited London schools taking part in initiatives such as F1 in Schools and Formula Student. Children enjoyed simulator work, pit stop challenges, Slot Car races and chances to design their own cars.

It was followed by a Live Show which give fans the chance to see the current F1 drivers and their cars, with the addition of live music acts Bastille, Little Mix and Kaiser Chiefs in the evening.

The British Grand Prix will be held at Silverstone on the 13th-16th July.

Tagged as: Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Daniel Ricciardo , toto wolff , Azerbaijan
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.06.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
F1 Live London, Trafalgar Square [Credit: F1 Live London]
Danish GP proposal in Copenhagen [credit: Jyllands-Posten]
09.07.2017- Race,
09.07.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 on the grid
09.07.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 on the grid
09.07.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 on the grid
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
09.07.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 