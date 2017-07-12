Vettel receives warm welcome at F1 Live London

Sebastian Vettel received the biggest cheer at the inaugural F1 Live London event at Trafalgar Square as build-up to the British Grand Prix continued.Every Formula 1 team gathered at London's Trafalgar Square for a new F1 Live London show to celebrate British history in the sport as part of the build-up to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend.The demonstration run saw cars take to the city streets, as speculation built around a potential London street race after the British Drivers' Racing Club's decision to use a contract clause to break out of its current deal to host the British Grand Prix, as Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo received the biggest cheers after impressing with a series of donuts and burnouts.Home favourite Lewis Hamilton was the only active F1 driver absent from the event after being given permission by Mercedes to take days off due to 'the intense battle in the title race', according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.Fears of Vettel receiving a backlash from the British fans after his controversial clash with Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix were calmed as the German driver impressed during the demonstration and thanked the crowds for turning out in large numbers."It's been really, really special," Vettel said. "They shut down central London which is nice and we left some marks which was also great."It's great fun going so close to the people and you can see them cheering and waving."Earlier in the day an Education and Innovation Showcase was held with invited London schools taking part in initiatives such as F1 in Schools and Formula Student. Children enjoyed simulator work, pit stop challenges, Slot Car races and chances to design their own cars.It was followed by a Live Show which give fans the chance to see the current F1 drivers and their cars, with the addition of live music acts Bastille, Little Mix and Kaiser Chiefs in the evening.The British Grand Prix will be held at Silverstone on the 13th-16th July.