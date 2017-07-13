'Future F1 race in London is possible'

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has confirmed the city is open to hosting a Formula 1 race in the future after the success of the inaugural F1 Live London event at Trafalgar Square.Khan was present at the pre-British Grand Prix show in the centre of London which took place after the news broke that Silverstone had activated a contract clause to end its hosting deal early, effectively making the 2019 race its last unless a new deal can be struck.With speculation increasing about bringing an F1 race to London, the Mayor Khan says he's 'happy to talk and listen' to new owners Liberty to understand what could be achieved."Clearly, if it's the case that talks have broken down with Silverstone, I'm happy to talk and listen to F1," Khan told. "There are some hurdles we'll have to overcome.“I've met the new leadership of F1, they're a breath of fresh air, they're very exciting, they've got cracking ideas, and if they want to have a conversation with me, I'm really happy to talk, listen, and work with them to make it happen."Let's wait and see. F1 have only just got out of the deal with Silverstone. But the reality is, there are so many F1 fans in London.”The F1 Live London event was confirmed to the public just over 24 hours before taking place due to fears of it being a potential terrorist target, while security was very tight, but the event was considered a success by both Khan and Liberty which could pave the way for future events."Some hurdles we'll have to overcome but there's no reason at all why it can't be beyond the wit of us to organise an F1 race in London in the future,” he said. "We're good at organising events safely. I'm reassured we can make everyone safe in London and we're going to make sure events are successful.“I'm sure F1, working with us, can in the future have an F1 race in London. Watch this space."Silverstone has hosted the British Grand Prix every year concurrently since its sharing deal ended with Brands Hatch in 1987. But with Silverstone looking to end its current contract beyond 2019, the F1 calendar could be without a British race for the first time since 1947.