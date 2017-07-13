Rosberg wants to see final round scrap for 2017 F1 title

Nico Rosberg says he's staying 'completely neutral' on his pick for the 2017 Formula 1 world championship but is hoping the title battle goes all the way to Abu Dhabi in a repeat of last year's dramatic decider.The reigning F1 world champion made an appearance at the F1 Live London event at Trafalgar Square as part of the British Grand Prix build-up and joined 19 out of the 20 active F1 drivers, with only Lewis Hamilton missing after being granted days off by Mercedes due to 'the intense title battle'.Rosberg, who brought along his 2016 F1 world championship trophy after briefly 'losing' it at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, reiterated his believe that stepping away from the sport just days after winning a maiden world title was the right decision and cast his eye over the 2017 title battle.Rosberg feels it is a three-way F1 world title fight between Mercedes pair Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and while edging his bets on Hamilton securing a fourth consecutive win at his home race at Silverstone this weekend, the German wouldn't be pushed for a favourite for the 2017 world title.“Lewis is a fantastic driver and it is awesome to see how many people are supporting him but I am surprised to see so many Vettel fans here. Fair play to all of you,” Rosberg said. “May the better one win this weekend.“I'm standing here completely neutral, there is no Mercedes hat on, I know how awesome Mercedes is and how awesome Lewis is at Silverstone so I would put my money on him this weekend.“Sebastian has been doing a great job but I know how awesome Mercedes is and I think they are going to make it happen. Valtteri has come right back into it and is doing a great job. As a spectator and a fan lets hope it goes down to the final round and it is decided there, that would be the best.”Rosberg is expected to attend the British Grand Prix on Mercedes duty at Silverstone.