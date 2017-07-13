Formula 1 launches new partnership with Snapchat

Formula 1 has reached a deal to begin a partnership with Snapchat which will start at the British Grand Prix.The agreement is F1's first commercial collaboration with a mobile platform and will run through Snapchat's 'Our Stories' feature, which will become part of the sport's ongoing development to digital platforms.The 'Our Stories' feature allows users at Silverstone to add their owns images and video to one collective 'Story' to capture the full range of atmosphere and excitement from both fans and teams. The feature will also be used during the Singapore, Japan, USA, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi races.Frank Arthofer, Head of Digital and New Business for F1, has described the deal as 'the first step towards expanding its social media strategy' and sees Snap as the ideal platform to begin the plan.“Right from the start, we have said we want to work with partners to bring fans closer to the amazing show that is Formula 1, an incredible mix of technology and individual talent - and Snap fits that bill,” Arthofer said. “We need to continue to bring new fans to the sport - by reaching out to them on social media platforms with behind the scenes, fun and engaging content.“Snap's platform is one of the most popular among “millennials,” a sector we are particularly keen on attracting, as it represents the future of our sport.”Ben Schwerin, Vice President of Partnerships for Snap Inc, says the company is 'honoured' to work with F1 and is keep to grab the opportunity to benefit teams, partners and advertisers.“We want to work with the most iconic sporting organizations in the world, that are beloved by our global community of passionate and highly engaged fans - and working with Formula 1 has been at the top of our wish list for a long time,” Schwerin said.“We are honored to be the first platform they are partnering with, and are excited to start offer their teams, partners and advertisers an opportunity to reach millions of Snapchatters around the globe.”Snapchat has 166 million active users and receives over 3 billion posts a day.Snapchat hit the headlines in Formula 1 during the 2016 Japanese Grand Prix when Lewis Hamilton came under fire for playing on the mobile app during the Thursday pre-event FIA press conference.Hamilton is one of the most active drivers on social media and since the video rights were relaxed in the F1 paddock at the start of 2017 he has frequently given fans behind the scenes views using platforms like Snapchat and Instagram.