Perez has thought about 2018 F1 plans 'a lot'

Sergio Perez has already been giving his Formula 1 plans for 2018 a lot of thought amid ongoing links to Ferrari, but the Mexican remains focused on the job at hand with Force India.Perez has enjoyed a strong start to the 2017 season, scoring points in all but two races to sit sixth in the drivers' championship for Force India.The Mexican driver has been tipped as a possible replacement for Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari should the Italian marque decide to change its line-up for next year.Perez was subject to interest from Williams and Renault for seats last year before he ultimately extended his contract with Force India.When asked about his future ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, Perez admitted that although he has been busy with on-track commitments recently, his future has been on his mind."July has been a very busy week and month with a lot of races and right now I am just focusing on getting the results," Perez said."It is a very critical part of the season. We had the summer break and there is still a bit more room to think about it."But I have thought about my future a lot. All I know is I don't have a contract yet for next year, but there will come a time when I have to see what is available for me."Reflecting on his season so far, Perez said he felt it was one of the strongest of his F1 career to date, but is keen to add a podium to his collection."I think it has been a good year up to now," Perez said. "The main thing is the difference to the top teams is quite big so to be in that midfield fight and always consistently, if not outscoring them, very close to."Basically minimising the bad weekends on our side considering our competition has been one of the keys to this season. Probably when you compare it to last year by now we had two podiums – probably less points but two podiums in the pocket."Probably the car was similar competitiveness wise but it was a bit closer to the top teams, therefore we were able to make a podium. We lost a big opportunity in Baku though, hopefully later in the year we can have that one back."Every year have had at least one podium so hopefully we can get it."