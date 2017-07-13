Vasseur’s first priority is to rescue Sauber-Honda deal

Fred Vasseur's first action as Sauber team principal will be a solve a growing concern that Honda is on the pulling the plug on its customer engine deal for F1 2018.The two parties announced in April it had agreed a deal that would see Honda supply its V6 Hybrid power unit to Sauber from 2018, its first customer contract since returning to the sport in 2015 with McLaren.However, the Japanese firm is said to be unhappy with the recent managerial upheaval that has taken place at Sauber after Monisha Kaltenborn – architect of the Honda deal – was removed from her position as team principal.Coming amidst wider rumours from Honda that it could walk away from the sport altogether, new boss Vasseur – formerly team manager at Renault - has been tasked with safeguarding Sauber's deal when he starts on Monday.“A lot has been happening the last two days,” said Marcus Ericsson. Nothing I am involved with but I understand some things are happening. Fred's priority first up is to sort it out and make sure that whatever happens for next year happens soon.”Though Ericsson says he would be pleased to have Honda come on board despite its poor form with McLaren over the past three season, he'd only welcome it with '100 per cent commitment'.“I think when it was announced with Honda, if Honda is 100 per cent committed to make it successful then Honda will be great for Sauber. But if not it is not great for Sauber, so I think that is the question and I don't know how they feel about that.”Even so, Vasseur could be seen as the ideal candidate to rescue such a deal since his ART Grand Prix team currently runs Honda-backed drivers Nobuharu Matsushita and Nirei Fukuzumi in F2 and GP3. Regardless, Ericsson is excited to have such a respected and experienced figure coming on board.“I think it is a really good signing for Sauber. Fred has shown – maybe not in F1 because he hasn't been in F1 – everything else he has done has been very successful. In the paddock when you speak to people, he is highly respected. For the team it is a great signing. He is starting Monday so I hope he will put his touch on the team and over the departments, so I think it is pretty good.”