Hamilton faces a grilling over London F1 live no-show

Lewis Hamilton says he felt he 'prepared as best he could' for this weekend's British Grand Prix after opting against attending the F1 Live London event in favour of a two-day holiday in Greece.The three-time Formula 1 world champion was the only driver absent from the F1 Live London event at Trafalgar Square which was organised as build-up to the British Grand Prix and the British driver was hit by a backlash from some fans for his no-show.Hamilton heads into the British Grand Prix with a 20-point deficit to F1 world championship leader Sebastian Vettel after losing further ground in Austria after battling back from his grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change.Facing the media during the Thursday FIA drivers' press conference, Hamilton has defended his decision and feels it was his best way to prepare for an 'intense' home race which he considers a must-win Grand Prix.“I've tried to prepare the best that I can by being very relaxed over the past few days,” Hamilton said. “I'm excited for the weekend as always. The championship is the most important thing so coming to the home of motorsport and such an intense weekend as every year it is a must win for a British driver so I've tried to prepare the best I could.”Hamilton says he hasn't kept up with the events in London and feels his time was better spent stepping away from the spotlight with a holiday in order to recover and prepare for the British Grand Prix as he hunts a fifth victory at Silverstone.“I genuinely haven't been on my phone for the past couple of days I've been trying to switch off,” he said. “I turned it on a couple of times to receive messages but other times I've tried to stay away from it.“People will have opinions about it but I am trying the best I can and as it is a very intense season I am trying to prepare the best I can for the battle. Other people have other ways of doing it. I love this Grand Prix and I love this race so I don't feel yesterday plays any role in how great a race weekend this is for me.“I think you've seen over the previous years how much I appreciate that and respect that and I've tried to enjoy the weekend with the fans so that doesn't change.“I told the organisers last week that I wouldn't be going and I spoke to Toto Wolff and informed the team which they understood and were respectful of the decision.”The Mercedes driver defending his decision by pointing to the charity work and hospital visits he does which he feels goes unreported and says he stands by his decision to skip F1 Live London."I like to think I do everything I can to connect with the fans," he said. "I have the biggest following here in Formula 1 and I try to communicate with them as much as I can."The fans mean everything to me, they always have, so hopefully my commitment to the sport over the past 10 years and everything I do outside of the sport – things that people don't comment on like going to hospitals and spending time with young kids who can't come to a Grand Prix."Ultimately we have decisions to make and you have to stand by the decisions you make and be proud of those decisions."