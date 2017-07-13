No surprises for Ocon over Force India's strong start

F1 »

13 July 2017
Esteban Ocon has excelled during his start to life with Force India, but the Frenchman isn't surprised by the team's strong showing.
Esteban Ocon does not feel surprised about Force India's strong start to the 2017 Formula 1 season as the team sits pretty in fourth place in the constructors' championship.

After finishing a best-ever P4 in the constructors' standings last year, Force India carried the momentum through to 2017 to sit fourth once again nearing the halfway point of the season.

Force India has more than double the points of nearest-rival Williams in fifth place, and Ocon has scored points in all but one race so far this year.

When asked if he felt surprised by how Force India had performed given the gap to the rest of the midfield, Ocon said: "No, because the team is doing really great at the moment.

"They are bringing parts all the time, new parts, like at this race we have a new front wing. So surprised, no, but it's also the amount of work they put in. The effort I put in the simulator as well, I'm always there at the factory most of the time.

"So I think with all that work I'm not really surprised. We really push hard for that.”

Ocon has recorded a best finish of fifth so far this year at the Spanish Grand Prix, a race he picked as being his favourite of the season up to now.

“For me as a driver, I would say Barcelona because it was my best result and also because the team came up on the fence, they were really shouting and happy," Ocon said.


