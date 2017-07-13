Verstappen staying positive despite run of retirements

Max Verstappen is doing his best to stay positive following a luckless Formula 1 run that has seen him retire from five of the last seven races.Since hitting the podium in the Chinese Grand Prix - round two of the year - Verstappen has recorded just two finishes (fifth in Russia and Monaco) after a string of incidents and car failures.The Red Bull driver's most recent setback came in Austria last weekend when he was taken out on the first lap following a clash between Fernando Alonso and Daniil Kvyat."Well, I am still good to be honest, personally," Verstappen said when asked about his disappointing run."What can you do about it? I mean, yes you can be very disappointed and stay that way, but it won't solve anything."So it is always better to try and stay positive."Amid Verstappen's ongoing struggles, Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo has excelled, taking five straight podium finishes including a race win in Baku last month.Ricciardo finished third in Austria last weekend and was just six seconds shy of race winner Valtteri Bottas, signalling the progress that Red Bull has made since the start of the year.However, Verstappen thinks Red Bull will struggle to run the leading two teams as close once again, believing tyre management to have played into its hands."I don't see us suddenly jumping ahead or whatever, it will be pretty similar," Verstappen said."I was surprised that Mercedes and Ferrari were that slow because if you look at their Friday pace they were quite quick, and then in the race they were struggling a lot with blisters and Daniel wasn't."So, I don't expect miracles here to happen."