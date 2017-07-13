Toro Rosso summoned by FIA over ‘attempt to enter unsafe car’

Toro Rosso could be facing punishment by the FIA after it was summoned to answer to accusations Carlos Sainz's STR12 is 'unsafe' following scrutineering checks for the British Grand Prix.
Assessment of Sainz's car by the FIA revealed it had suffered a damaged wheel tether, with the governing body asking Toro Rosso to replace it.
However, it says Toro Rosso 'refused to follow the instructions of the scrutineers', with the technical delegate discovering the tether was not only damaged but also 'several cut fibres were knotted together'.
The FIA says STR was 'therefore aware of the damaged tether and presented the car in an unsafe condition for scrutineering'.
A subsequent statement from the FIA confirmed it has referred the matter to the stewards.
“Alleged breach of Article 3.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations and Article 12.1.1.b of the FIA International Sporting Code, in an attempt to enter in a competition a car in an unsafe condition.”
