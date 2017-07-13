F1 »

British GP: Toro Rosso summoned by FIA over ‘attempt to enter unsafe car’

13 July 2017
Toro Rosso is accused of trying to enter Carlos Sainz's STR12 in an 'unsafe' condition.
Toro Rosso summoned by FIA over ‘attempt to enter unsafe car’
British GP: Toro Rosso summoned by FIA over ‘attempt to enter unsafe car’
Toro Rosso could be facing punishment by the FIA after it was summoned to answer to accusations Carlos Sainz's STR12 is 'unsafe' following scrutineering checks for the British Grand Prix.

Assessment of Sainz's car by the FIA revealed it had suffered a damaged wheel tether, with the governing body asking Toro Rosso to replace it.

However, it says Toro Rosso 'refused to follow the instructions of the scrutineers', with the technical delegate discovering the tether was not only damaged but also 'several cut fibres were knotted together'.

The FIA says STR was 'therefore aware of the damaged tether and presented the car in an unsafe condition for scrutineering'.





A subsequent statement from the FIA confirmed it has referred the matter to the stewards.

“Alleged breach of Article 3.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations and Article 12.1.1.b of the FIA International Sporting Code, in an attempt to enter in a competition a car in an unsafe condition.”

BRITISH GRAND PRIX QUIZ – Can you guess the year based on these images?


Tagged as: FIA , British Grand Prix , Formula One , Toro Rosso , Carlos Sainz
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
The Shield cockpit protection device on the Ferrari
13.07.2017 - Press conference, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
13.07.2017 - Press conference, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
13.07.2017 - Press conference, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
13.07.2017 - Press conference, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
13.07.2017 - Press conference, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
13.07.2017 - Press conference, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
13.07.2017 - Press conference, (L-R) Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17and Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
13.07.2017 - Rene Arnoux (FRA)
13.07.2017 - Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Haas F1 Team Test Driver
13.07.2017 - Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
13.07.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
13.07.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
13.07.2017 - Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
13.07.2017 - Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
13.07.2017 - Press conference, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
13.07.2017 - Press conference, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 