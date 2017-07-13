F1 »

British GP: ‘Shield’ breaks cover on Ferrari ahead of track debut

13 July 2017
The 'Shield' cockpit protection device is revealed in public for the first time ahead of its Ferrari FP1 run at Silverstone this weekend.
‘Shield’ breaks cover on Ferrari ahead of track debut
British GP: ‘Shield’ breaks cover on Ferrari ahead of track debut
Ferrari has given a first glimpse of the 'Shield' cockpit protection device that will make its track debut at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The new concept – a major evolution of the divisive 'Halo concept that tested at several events in 2016 – is being given its first outing at Silverstone this weekend to allow the FIA to gather feedback on the potential issues of visibility and aesthetics.

It is then expected to appear on several more occasions before the end of the season ahead of a decision on whether to introduce it for F1 2018.

BRITISH GRAND PRIX QUIZ – Can you guess the year based on these images?

The device is aimed to “provide significant protection from debris, while ensuring unrestricted forward vision for the driver' and has evolved from the 'Aeroscreen' concept Red Bull trialled last year.





Tagged as: Ferrari , Silverstone , British Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
The Shield cockpit protection device on the Ferrari
13.07.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
13.07.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
13.07.2017 - Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, detail
13.07.2017 - Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, detail
13.07.2017 - Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, detail
13.07.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
13.07.2017 - Scuderia Ferrari logo
13.07.2017 - Maurizio Arrivabene (ITA) Ferrari Team Principal and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
13.07.2017 - Maurizio Arrivabene (ITA) Ferrari Team Principal and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
13.07.2017 - Maurizio Arrivabene (ITA) Ferrari Team Principal and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
13.07.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
13.07.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Maurizio Arrivabene (ITA) Ferrari Team Principal
13.07.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
F1, British Grand Prix, Hackers Guide [Credit: Sarah Merritt]
F1, British Grand Prix, Hackers Guide [Credit: Sarah Merritt]
F1, British Grand Prix, Hackers Guide [Credit: Sarah Merritt]
F1 Live London, Trafalgar Square [Credit: F1 Live London]

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 