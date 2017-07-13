‘Shield’ breaks cover on Ferrari ahead of track debut

Ferrari has given a first glimpse of the 'Shield' cockpit protection device that will make its track debut at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix.
The new concept – a major evolution of the divisive 'Halo concept that tested at several events in 2016 – is being given its first outing at Silverstone this weekend to allow the FIA to gather feedback on the potential issues of visibility and aesthetics.
It is then expected to appear on several more occasions before the end of the season ahead of a decision on whether to introduce it for F1 2018.
BRITISH GRAND PRIX QUIZ – Can you guess the year based on these images?
The device is aimed to “provide significant protection from debris, while ensuring unrestricted forward vision for the driver' and has evolved from the 'Aeroscreen' concept Red Bull trialled last year.