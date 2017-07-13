Bottas keen to keep momentum going after Austria win

Valtteri Bottas hopes to continue riding the crest of his current wave following his second Formula 1 victory in Austria last weekend, drawing him into the thick of the title fight.Bottas has scored more points than any other driver across the last four F1 races, leaving him just 35 points shy of championship leader Sebastian Vettel approaching the halfway point in the season.The Finn is pleased with the momentum he has built in recent races, and feels he is becoming more and more embedded within Mercedes after joining in January."I've definitely got some good momentum now. We've been having strong races as a team, the car is getting better and better," Bottas said ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix."And it's the same for me, it's still my first year in the team, getting to know the team and car better and better, and that helps with anything."Of course with every single lap you get more and more confident with the car, so I just try to continue this good run with a good weekend here."One of the biggest talking points from Bottas' victory in Austria was his lightning start that was called "unhuman" by Vettel, and even triggered a brief investigation for possibly being a jump start before he was cleared by the stewards."I've got nothing to say, really," Bottas said when asked if he had anything to add about it. "It was one of my best starts ever. Waiting for the lights to go off… I don't know. With starts, doing more starts, you know more or less when the lights are going to go off and sometimes you can try to go a bit more risky."To have a start like that you need to kind of gamble a little bit. If you're moving at exactly the same point when the lights go off, you're definitely to the risky side rather than on the safe side."Everyone is obviously free to try or have an idea or a guess on when the lights will go off, but that was it."