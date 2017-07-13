F1 »

F1 British GP: 'Pretty normal situation' waiting to hear about Ferrari future - Raikkonen

13 July 2017
Kimi Raikkonen has no concerns about Ferrari's ongoing discussions regarding his F1 future, saying it is a "pretty normal situation".
Kimi Raikkonen has no concerns about Ferrari's ongoing discussions regarding his Formula 1 future, saying it is a "pretty normal situation".

Raikkonen's future has been an annual topic for F1's 'silly season' in recent years, with the Finn receiving a one-year extension for both of the past two campaigns.

Raikkonen's 2017 Ferrari deal was announced over last year's British Grand Prix weekend, but ahead of this year's race at Silverstone, his future seems uncertain.

Ferrari CEO and chairman Sergio Marchionne called Raikkonen "laggard" in Austria last weekend and said he wanted to see more commitment, the 2007 world champion having scored less than half as many points as team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

When asked about his future on Thursday at Silverstone, Raikkonen was relaxed, saying the decision ultimately lies with Ferrari.

"Obviously we want to get good results, I want to get good results. The only purpose here is to do well, but it's up to them," Raikkonen said.

"Whatever they decide it's their choice. We'll see, you have to talk to the team and ask about that.

"In my view this is a pretty normal situation, like it has been the last few years and it's OK."

Raikkonen made no secret of his disappointment with his showings so far this season, but hopes to bounce back at Silverstone on Sunday, having previously won at the track back in 2007.

"I don't even know where we are with the points – I haven't looked," Raikkonen said.

"For sure it's not been what we wanted but this is what it is today and it's another weekend where we'll try to do well and hopefully get the results that we know we can get and go from there."


