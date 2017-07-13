Vettel calls for review of F1 jump start rules

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has called for greater policing of jump starts in Formula 1 after Valtteri Bottas escaped punishment in Austria last weekend despite gambling on when to pull away.Vettel remained adamant that Bottas jumped the start in Austria, although the FIA's data showed that the Finn had reacted 0.2 seconds after the lights out, ensuring he avoided a penalty.Bottas put the getaway partly down to good luck, anticipating when the lights would go out, but Vettel feels there needs to be a review of how starts are policed in F1, with video evidence appearing to show the Mercedes moving gradually while the lights stayed on."I think it's clear, the rule is clear. I think the rule probably should've looked into," Vettel said."Obviously there is no point for any of us to risk what he did because if you let him do it again, he won't do it again because you can't anticipate because it's in someone else's hands."As I felt off the line and as it turned out to be the case, he jumped the start, he was too early. He got away with it because the way we set up the rule."As I said right after the race and right after the start, I felt he jumped the start and he did jump the start. He moved before the lights, slightly moved before the lights went off."Anyways, even if you move at the time the lights go off… the human body has a reaction time greater than 0.0 seconds, so I don't think I need to explain further."It's done now, not much point looking back but as I said looking forward we need to look at how we police it."On the other hand I understand that for the next 10 years you will not probably have a problem because as I said before you can't anticipate a start."