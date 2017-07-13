F1's London showcase gets positive feedback from drivers

Formula 1's showcase on the streets of London has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the drivers involved, with many hoping for similar events to be held in the future.As part of Liberty Media's plan to increase F1's profile, 19 of the current 20 drivers hit the streets of London on Wednesday, taking part in a showrun around Trafalgar Square and Whitehall.Many of the drivers completed donuts, burnouts and brief runs around the streets in their cars, delighting the fans that turned out at short notice for the event."I enjoyed it very much. I think it was something unique to have central London partly in shutdown to have us running up and down so it was nice," four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel said."It's always nice to get close to the people. Most of them seem to be very excited. Usually there's quite a big passion for racing in this country so it's great to be here.""When we usually do something, the shows are done by the team or our sponsors. Yesterday more or less everybody was involved and it was something different from what we've done before," Vettel's Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen added."It was nice for the people to see the cars. It's not like we ran a lot, we did a little bit in a small area, but it's better than nothing. A lot of people had never had a chance to see Formula 1 live, they got very close and even if it was not at very high speed they could see and feel something."The atmosphere was good for the public, for the fans.""It was good to do something different," Haas driver Kevin Magnussen said. "Normally when you do something with Formula 1 it's not only for the fans, there's something to win or something to compete."This time it was purely for the fans. I think they appreciated it. It seemed like that anyway.""I think it was good, especially the last couple of laps when all the cars were on the street, I think that was good," Fernando Alonso said."It did help the noise of the V8 and the old cars to make a better show. Many people there yesterday it was the first time they have watched F1, I read some of the comments and fans on social media, definitely they want to now come to a grand prix."The main purpose of the event was to engage and to show was F1 is to a new generation and new people there. Hopefully this is the first of many events, it is nice in the big cities to run with F1 in this historic places"Sauber's Marcus Ericsson said: "I loved it! I think it was was really good event to bring F1 to the centre of London was amazing, it is a fun day, I enjoyed it a lot."It was nice to see so many people show up. All positive, everyone was enjoying it, a good connection with the fans. More stuff like that is definitely the way forward."We should do this more often in more cities to really get the buzz going. It is a clever thing to do."