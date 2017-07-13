F1 »

Alonso cops Silverstone penalty to boost Hungary hopes

13 July 2017
Fernando Alonso will take another grid penalty for the British Grand Prix... but says there is an upside to this.
Fernando Alonso says he will accept his grid penalty for the British Grand Prix partly because it should give him a better chance for a strong result at the following more favourable Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard will revert back to his Spec 3 Honda power unit tomorrow, an engine that he feels is an improvement, but one that comes with the caveat of penalties as a result.

Though nothing new for Alonso following a season beset by reliability issues, he says it at least has the potential advantage – future issues notwithstanding – of giving him a better chance at the Hungaroring, which is expected to suit the MCL32 more favourably.

BRITISH GRAND PRIX QUIZ – Can you guess the year based on these images?

“At the moment we will put the Spec 3 tomorrow with the new H because we don't have an older one to run, so that is already a penalty. We see how it goes tomorrow and we make the decision for Saturday if we have to take the extra penalties here.

“I don't know what the other components are in terms of mileage, so it will not change too much to take a small penalty or a big one, maybe it is better to take the big one and arrive in Hungary with a little bit more safe.”


Tagged as: British Grand Prix , Fernando Alonso , Hungarian Grand Prix , Hungaroring
