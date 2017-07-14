F1 »

F1 British GP: Vettel gives Shield public debut in Silverstone FP1

14 July 2017
Sebastian Vettel gave F1's latest cockpit safety solution its public debut during opening practice at Silverstone on Friday.
Sebastian Vettel gave Formula 1's latest cockpit safety solution its public debut on Friday as the 'Shield' broke cover during opening practice for the British Grand Prix.

The FIA confirmed last weekend in Austria that the Shield - an alternative to the 'Halo' and 'Aeroscreen' safety devices previously trialled - would enjoy its first public test at Silverstone in a bid to give it real-world evaluation.

Vettel completed three installation laps using the Shield on his Ferrari SF70H during FP1 on Friday, with his initial feedback being that it was "blurry" when trying to look out on-track.
















MadMatandMe

July 14, 2017 12:16 PM

For goodness sake!! Just bin this bloody idea. It just is NOT Formula One - in fact it is not for any single seater. The Do-Gooders will be looking to install ejector seats next - jesus, this is racing, it is sanitised to the point of farce as it is. STOP NOW, THIS IS JUST CRAZY. If you are not prepared for the risks go to your local Sim Centre. Rrrrrgh!


