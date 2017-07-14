Toro Rosso avoids penalty after Sainz scrutineering check

Toro Rosso has resolved its run in with the FIA after presenting Carlos Sainz's STR12 in a 'unsafe condition' during scrutineering ahead of the British Grand Prix.After Sainz's car was assessed by FIA scrutineers it was revealed the car has suffered a damaged wheel tether, with the governing body asking Toro Rosso to replace it. The initial report says Toro Rosso 'refused to follow instructions' after the technical delegate discovered the tether damaged with knots and cuts.As a result, the car could not be passed by scrutineers unless the relevant parts were replaced, which has now been carried out by Toro Rosso and the car is clear to race at Silverstone this weekend.Within the report published by the FIA on Friday morning midway through Free Practice 1, it stated 'the Stewards are satisfied that there was no intention by the team to mislead the scrutineers' after the relevant part was replaced by the team.Regarding the knots issue, the Stewards have been told by the team they are standard and have been tested and homologated and therefore legal.