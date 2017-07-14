Bottas quickest in first Silverstone practice as Shield debuts

Mercedes made an impressive start to the British Grand Prix weekend as Valtteri Bottas headed up a one-two finish in the opening Formula 1 practice session at Silverstone on Friday morning.Just five days after taking his second F1 win in Austria, Bottas continued his good form by setting the pace through FP1, edging out team-mate Lewis Hamilton.Bottas recorded a fastest lap time of 1:29.106 to finish 0.078 seconds clear of Hamilton at the head of the field, with both drivers beating last year's pole time thanks to the 2017-spec cars.Red Bull emerged as Mercedes' nearest challenger in FP1 as Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo took P3 and P4 respectively. Verstappen finished half a second back from Bottas at the front of the pack, with Ricciardo a further three-tenths slower.Kimi Raikkonen led Ferrari's charge in fifth as championship leader Sebastian Vettel could only muster a lap time good enough for P6. Vettel spent the opening minutes of the session testing the new 'Shield' cockpit safety device, but was unable to complete a truly fast run, leaving him 1.4 seconds off the pace.Daniil Kvyat ran to seventh for Toro Rosso ahead of McLaren's Fernando Alonso, who put the Spec 3 Honda power unit to good use en route to eighth place overall. McLaren's pace was underpinned by that of Stoffel Vandoorne in P10, with Williams' Felipe Massa slotting into P9 for Williams.