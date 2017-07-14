F1 »

F1 British GP: Bottas quickest in first Silverstone practice as Shield debuts

14 July 2017
Valtteri Bottas heads up first practice at Silverstone for Mercedes as the 'Shield' gets its first public outing.
Bottas quickest in first Silverstone practice as Shield debuts
F1 British GP: Bottas quickest in first Silverstone practice as Shield debuts
Mercedes made an impressive start to the British Grand Prix weekend as Valtteri Bottas headed up a one-two finish in the opening Formula 1 practice session at Silverstone on Friday morning.

Just five days after taking his second F1 win in Austria, Bottas continued his good form by setting the pace through FP1, edging out team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas recorded a fastest lap time of 1:29.106 to finish 0.078 seconds clear of Hamilton at the head of the field, with both drivers beating last year's pole time thanks to the 2017-spec cars.

Red Bull emerged as Mercedes' nearest challenger in FP1 as Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo took P3 and P4 respectively. Verstappen finished half a second back from Bottas at the front of the pack, with Ricciardo a further three-tenths slower.

Kimi Raikkonen led Ferrari's charge in fifth as championship leader Sebastian Vettel could only muster a lap time good enough for P6. Vettel spent the opening minutes of the session testing the new 'Shield' cockpit safety device, but was unable to complete a truly fast run, leaving him 1.4 seconds off the pace.

Daniil Kvyat ran to seventh for Toro Rosso ahead of McLaren's Fernando Alonso, who put the Spec 3 Honda power unit to good use en route to eighth place overall. McLaren's pace was underpinned by that of Stoffel Vandoorne in P10, with Williams' Felipe Massa slotting into P9 for Williams.



Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Felipe Massa , Kimi Raikkonen , Daniel Ricciardo
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Christian Horner (GBR), Red Bull Racing, Sporting Director
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 